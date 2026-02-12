BPCL, IOCL to HPCL: OMC stocks under pressure as crude oil prices extend gain on US-Iran tensions

OMC stocks: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) faced selling pressure on Thursday, February 12, as crude prices extended gains to a second day amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) declined as much as 2.20% to ₹379.05 on the BSE. Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shares fell 1.54% to ₹178.50 apiece. Another PSU oil stock, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), shed 1.52% to ₹454.80.

Any jump in crude oil prices raises the input costs for OMCs, which has a bearing on their margins.

Oil prices rise on US-Iran tensions Supply disruptions fears amid US and Iran tensions have led to the latest spike in crude oil prices. The Brent crude futures gains 0.39% to $69.67 barrel, and WTI crude oil added 0.45% to $64.92. Both benchmarks built on a nearly 1% gain seen in the last trading session.

According to a Reuters report, US President Donald Trump said they have not reached a "definitive" agreement on how to move forward with Iran, but insisted negotiations with Tehran would continue.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Trump said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if a deal is not reached with Iran.

Despite today's pullback, all three OMC stocks remain in the green on a month-to-date basis, rising 4%-9%, as the government refrained from raising excise duty on retail fuel in the Union Budget 2026.

