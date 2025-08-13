BPCL Q1 Results: Maharatna PSU firm posts 141% YoY jump in Q1 profit to ₹6,839 crore; revenue growth flat

BPCL Q1 Results: Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) — Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — posted a nearly threefold jump in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday, August 13.

BPCL's consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter stood at ₹6,839.02 crore, up 140.67% year-on-year, compared with ₹2,841.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹1,29,614.69 crore in Q1 FY26, as against ₹1,28,106.39 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of just 1% YoY.

Meanwhile, the overall expenses saw a 2% YoY decline to ₹1,22,583.43 crore during the quarter under review.

On the operating front, too, BPCL's performance was strong as consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) witnessed a sharp 68% YoY jump to ₹10,427.66 crore during the quarter ended June 2025.

The operating margin soared to 6.32% in Q1 FY26 compared with 2.68% in the same period last year and 4.09% in the last quarter.

BPCL Share Price Trend Ahead of the Q1 results announcement, BPCL share price closed 0.25% lower at ₹322.80 apiece.

However, the Maharatna PSU stock has soared 26% in the last six months, and added 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over a longer time frame of five years, BPCL stock has delivered 53% returns to investors.

The Cabinet on Friday approved ₹30,000 crore LPG subsidy to state-run oil companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) — to compensate for losses incurred from selling LPG at below cost over the past 15 months.

The compensation to oil marketing companies (OMCs) will be paid in 12 tranches, as per an official statement.