BPCL Q2 results: Maharatna PSU posts 168% YoY jump in net profit to ₹6,442.5 crore; declares dividend of ₹7.5

BPCL Q2 results: State-run oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹6,442.53 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a sharp jump of 168% from ₹2,397.23 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

However, BPCL’s net profit in the September quarter declined 5.20% from ₹6,123.93 crore in the June quarter.

The Maharatna PSU’s standalone revenue from operations in Q2FY26 increased 3.1% to ₹1,21,570.90 crore from ₹1,17,917.43 crore, YoY. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 6.17% from ₹1,29,577.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

At the operational front, EBITDA during the September quarter rose 1.2% to ₹9,778 crore from ₹9,664 crore, QoQ, while EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% from 8.6%, QoQ.

BPCL Dividend BPCL also declared an interim dividend for FY26. The Board of Directors of the state-run OMC declared an Interim Dividend of ₹7.5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each i.e. 75% for the financial year 2025-26.

Advertisement

BPCL Dividend Record Date BPCL board also announced the record date for the payment of the dividend. BPCL dividend record date has been fixed as 7 November 2025, Friday, to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said Interim Dividend.

BPCL said the above dividend would be paid only through electronic mode on or before 29th November 2025.

On Friday, BPCL share price ended 0.24% lower at ₹356.80 apiece on the BSE.

BPCL share price today BPCL share price today ended 0.24% lower at ₹356.80 apiece on the BSE. According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, BPCL has broken out of a 291-day long bullish cup and handle pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes, indicating institutional participation and momentum confirmation.

Advertisement

The weekly moving averages are well aligned and will act as a propeller for the uptrend to sustain. The structure remains solid, with clear strength visible across timeframes. A sustained move and follow-through action above ₹365 will open the gates for an initial rally toward ₹425, followed by ₹500 levels in the coming weeks. The stock looks well-positioned for a steady bullish phase ahead.