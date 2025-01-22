BPCL Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the state-run oil refiner, will announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of BPCL will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25. The board will also consider interim dividend for FY25 and fix the BPCL dividend record date. BPCL is expected to report strong operating results owing to better refining and marketing margins. BPCL’s net profit in Q3FY25 is estimated to rise 43% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while it may double on a sequential basis. The company’s sales in the December quarter is expected to fall over 13% YoY, and drop by 2.8% QoQ, analysts said. Operational performance is estimated to improve as EBITDA growth is seen at 82.6% QoQ, while EBITDA margin is expected to expand by by 388 basis points (bps). Analysts estimate Gross Refining Margin (GRM) of $7.5 per barrel and blended Gross Marketing Margin (GMM) of ₹6 per litre. Stay tuned to our BPCL Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates.
BPCL Q3 Results Live: Elara Securities' expectations from BPCL Q3 numbers
BPCL Q3 Results Live: BPCL revenue could come at ₹99,564 crore in Q3, down 14% YoY, according to Elara's estimates. However, PAT could see an 83% YoY spike to ₹6,256 crore, with EBITDA seen at ₹9,687 crore, up 56% YoY.
BPCL Q3 Results Live: BPCL board to consider proposal of interim dividend today
BPCL board to consider dividend payout today at its meeting along with Q3 FY25 earnings.
“In continuation of our letter dated 13th January 2025 and pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on Wednesday, 22nd January 2025, will consider the proposal of declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and fixation of Record date for the same," said BPCL in an exchange filing.
BPCL Q3 Results Live: BPCL share price dips 1.5% ahead of Q3 results today
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) tanked 1.5% ahead of its Q3 results today on the BSE. Around 11.35 am, BPCL share price was at ₹275.95, down 1.52%.
BPCL Q3 Results Live: JM Financial sees 34% YoY rise in Q3 PAT to ₹4,543 crore; revenue may dip 12%
BPCL sales could fall 11.6% YoY to ₹114,947.3 crore according to estimates by JM Financial. It sees EBITDA at ₹7,744 crore, up 24.4% and PAT at ₹4,543 crore, a growth of 34% YoY.
Assumed:
a) Reported GRM at USD 7.4/bbl (vs. USD 4.4/bbl in 2QFY25) based on core GRM of USD 7.5/bbl and crude inventory loss of USD 0.1/bbl (or INR 0.4bn crude inventory loss);
b) Crude throughput at 9.0mmt (down 12.5% QoQ) and marketing sales volume at 13.3mmt (up 4.3% QoQ);
c) Rise in auto fuel gross marketing margin to +INR 9.5/ltr in 3QFY25 (vs INR 6.4/ltr in 2QFY25) while assuming product inventory loss of INR 0.6bn.
BPCL Q3 Results Live: BPCL to declare Q3 results today
BPCL Q3 Results Live: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the state-run oil refiner, will announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of BPCL will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25.