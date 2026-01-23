BPCL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU profit jumps 89% YoY to ₹7,188 crore, dividend declared

BPCL Q3 results: BPCL reported an 88.8% increase in consolidated net profit for Q3, reaching 7,188.4 crore, up from 3,805.94 crore last year. The company also declared a second interim dividend of 10 for the financial year 2025-26.

Riya R Alex
Published23 Jan 2026, 06:45 PM IST
BPCL Q3 results declared today.
BPCL Q3 results declared today.

BPCL Q3 results: Maharatna PSU Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited announced financial results for the October to December quarter on Friday, 23 January. The state-owned company's consolidated net profit rose 88.87% to 7,188.4 crore from 3,805.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

BPCL Board also announced the second interim dividend of 10 for the financial year 2025-26.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 7.13% YoY to 1,36,653.12 crore from 1,27,550.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

(More to come…)

Interim Dividend
