BPCL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU profit jumps 89% YoY to ₹7,188 crore, dividend declared

BPCL Q3 results: Maharatna PSU Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited announced financial results for the October to December quarter on Friday, 23 January. The state-owned company's consolidated net profit rose 88.87% to ₹7,188.4 crore from ₹3,805.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

BPCL Board also announced the second interim dividend of ₹10 for the financial year 2025-26.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 7.13% YoY to ₹1,36,653.12 crore from ₹1,27,550.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Advertisement