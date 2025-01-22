BPCL Q3 Results: Net profit rises 36.85% year on year to ₹4649 crore: announces dividend

Q3 Results: Bharat Petroleum Corporations Ltd (BPCL) reported net profit for the quarter ending December'2025 at ₹4649 Crore, increased 36.85% year on year compared to ₹3397.27 crore during the year ago quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporations Ltd (BPCL) revenues from operations during the Q3 FY25 at ₹1,27,520.50 crore however came slightly lower than ₹1,29,946.95 crore during the year ago quarter.

The benefits to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd revenues profits are likely to have been provided by decent refining margins, driven by a rise in gasoline, jet fuel, and fuel oil cracks. The marketing margins on the other hand continued to remain robust in the December quarter.

Blended marketing margins for BPCL were expected to improve in the Q3 FY25 compared to those in 2QFY25, as per analysts.

On sequential basis net profit reported by BPCL almost doubled from ₹2,397.23 crore in the previous quarter ending September 2024

Dividend announcement The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22nd January 2025. in addition to considering and approving financial results has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each i.e.50% for the financial year 2024-25.

Dividend payout remains a key attraction for investors as the good dividend yeild by BPCL adds to investor returns

Record The Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, 29th January 2025 as Record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said Interim Divide

Record date implies that as per T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of BPCL a day before the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Dividend Payout date It may kindly be noted that the above dividend would be paid only through electronic mode as per the company and the dividend will be paaid out to the shareholders before 20th February 2025.

BPCL shares ended at ₹277.70 on the BSE on Wednesday, 0.89% lower than the previous close. The results were declared after market hours

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.