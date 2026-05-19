BPCL Q4 results 2026 LIVE: Oil PSU stock jumps 3% ahead of earnings — What to expect?

BPCL Q4 results 2026 LIVE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will report its March quarter results today, 19 May. The results announcement comes amid the sharp surge in global crude oil prices in the last month of Q4FY26.
Ahead of the earnings announcement, oil PSU stock traded in the green. BPCL share price rose almost 3% to the day's high of ₹289.55 on the BSE.
Brokerages remain mixed on BPCL's Q4 performance as they assess the impact of sharply elevated crude oil prices in the March quarter earnings.
Emkay Global said that BPCL could post a 9.5% YoY and 33.2% QoQ fall in PAT, while margins could drop by over 200 bps and 400 bps yearly and sequentially, respectively.
"Expect core/ reported GRM of USD16.0/19.0 per bbl; blended marketing margin at Rs2.6/kg vs Rs6.5/kg in Q3, while total sales volumes up 5% YoY at 14.4mmt," said the brokerage.
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), however, sees PAT rising almost 75% YoY but down 25.6% QoQ. Similarly, net sales could grow 27% on a yearly basis and 20% on a quarterly basis.
"While reported GRM will look optically strong, marketing losses will be high on both own refinery productions and on third-party product purchases. With sharply higher prices, LPG under-recoveries should increase despite lower volumes," said KIE.
"We expect BPCL’s adjusted EBITDA to decline 28% qoq (down 3.2% yoy). While the impact of sharply elevated crude oil prices in March will mostly be seen in 1QFY26, still RM costs will rise on higher oil prices and a weaker Indian rupee," it added.
Track this space for LIVE updates on BPCL Q4 results 2026.
Crude oil prices and refining cracks witnessed a sharp uptick in Mar-26, driven by global supply disruption amid the Middle East conflict. Consequently, benchmark GRMs strengthened to USD9/bbl from USD6/bbl QoQ, led by a significant QoQ uptick in middle distillate spreads (HSD and kero).
However, OMCs’ diesel marketing margins turned negative to Rs1.0/ltr in Q4FY26 (vs +Rs3.7/ltr in Q3FY26), while petrol margins declined 14% QoQ to Rs8.2/ltr, impacted by higher crude prices, elevated cracks, and rupee depreciation. Brent averaged at ~USD81/bbl in Q4, up 27% QoQ, and closed higher at ~USD126/bbl, resulting in significant inventory gains; however, factoring in the limited inventory holding, we have built in inventory gains of USD3.0/bbl for OMCs.
— Emkay Global
OMCs’ Q4FY26 YoY performance could be weaker driven by markedly higher retail fuel losses and a sharp rise in LPG under-recovery (est. loss of >300/cyl in Mar’26; average of INR 190/cyn in Q4), partially offset by resilient GRMs.
Board of Directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are slated to meet on Tuesday, 19th May 2026, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026.