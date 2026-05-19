BPCL Q4 Results: Net profit plunges 58% QoQ to ₹3,191 crore; revenue flat at ₹1.35 lakh crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation's net profit fell 1% year-on-year to 3,191 crore, but dropped 57.7% sequentially due to increased Exceptional Items. Revenue from operations rose to 1,34,896 crore, while refinery throughput was 10.40 MMT and domestic sales grew 3.28% year-on-year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published19 May 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Its refinery throughput stood at 10.40 MMT, falling from 10.58 MMT in the year ago quarter, while domestic sales came in at 13.86 MMT, registering a modest 3.28% year-on-year growth.
Its refinery throughput stood at 10.40 MMT, falling from 10.58 MMT in the year ago quarter, while domestic sales came in at 13.86 MMT, registering a modest 3.28% year-on-year growth.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported its March quarter results, with net profit falling marginally by 1% year-on-year to 3,191 crore from 3,214 crore posted in the same period last year.

However, profit plunged 57.7% on a sequential basis, impacted by a sharp rise in exceptional items, which stood at 4,349 crore, due to an impairment loss related to its wholly owned upstream subsidiary, Bharat Petro Resources Limited.

The company booked an impairment charge of 4,349.13 crore on its investment in Bharat Petro Resources Limited due to weakening prospects in certain oil and gas blocks. The cumulative impairment loss on BPRL investments stood at 11,313.83 crore as of March 31, 2026, as per the company's earnings filing.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose to 1,34,896 crore from 1,26,864 crore a year ago, but moderated 1.2% quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA fell 13.8% QoQ to 10,061 crore, with margins contracting 100 basis points to 8.5%.

Its refinery throughput stood at 10.40 MMT, falling from 10.58 MMT in the year ago quarter, while domestic sales came in at 13.86 MMT, registering a modest 3.28% year-on-year growth.

The company said that it continued to incur losses on the sale of domestic LPG cylinders as selling prices remained lower than the actual cost. As of March 31, 2026, the company’s cumulative unrecovered LPG losses, or negative buffer, stood at 12,318.52 crore.

To ease the burden, the government approved compensation of 7,594 crore, of which 3,164.15 crore has been recognised so far under revenue from operations through monthly instalments, its filing showed.

The West Asia conflict started with the US and Israel attacking Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran's sweeping retaliation that shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which a bulk of India and the world's oil and gas supplies flowed.

For the full financial year FY26, BPCL reported consolidated revenue from operations of 5.22 lakh crore, compared to 5 lakh crore in FY25, while net profit jumped sharply to 23,303 crore from 13,275 crore in the previous fiscal year.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

BPCLQ4 Earnings
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsBPCL Q4 Results: Net profit plunges 58% QoQ to ₹3,191 crore; revenue flat at ₹1.35 lakh crore
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.