BPCL Q4 Results: Net profit plunges 58% QoQ to ₹3,191 crore; revenue flat at ₹1.35 lakh crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported its March quarter results, with net profit falling marginally by 1% year-on-year to ₹3,191 crore from ₹3,214 crore posted in the same period last year.
However, profit plunged 57.7% on a sequential basis, impacted by a sharp rise in exceptional items, which stood at ₹4,349 crore, due to an impairment loss related to its wholly owned upstream subsidiary, Bharat Petro Resources Limited.
The company booked an impairment charge of ₹4,349.13 crore on its investment in Bharat Petro Resources Limited due to weakening prospects in certain oil and gas blocks. The cumulative impairment loss on BPRL investments stood at ₹11,313.83 crore as of March 31, 2026, as per the company's earnings filing.
Meanwhile, the revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose to ₹1,34,896 crore from ₹1,26,864 crore a year ago, but moderated 1.2% quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA fell 13.8% QoQ to ₹10,061 crore, with margins contracting 100 basis points to 8.5%.
Its refinery throughput stood at 10.40 MMT, falling from 10.58 MMT in the year ago quarter, while domestic sales came in at 13.86 MMT, registering a modest 3.28% year-on-year growth.
The company said that it continued to incur losses on the sale of domestic LPG cylinders as selling prices remained lower than the actual cost. As of March 31, 2026, the company’s cumulative unrecovered LPG losses, or negative buffer, stood at ₹12,318.52 crore.
To ease the burden, the government approved compensation of ₹7,594 crore, of which ₹3,164.15 crore has been recognised so far under revenue from operations through monthly instalments, its filing showed.
The West Asia conflict started with the US and Israel attacking Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran's sweeping retaliation that shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which a bulk of India and the world's oil and gas supplies flowed.
For the full financial year FY26, BPCL reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5.22 lakh crore, compared to ₹5 lakh crore in FY25, while net profit jumped sharply to ₹23,303 crore from ₹13,275 crore in the previous fiscal year.
(more to come)