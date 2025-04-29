BPCL Q4 Results: Profit slides 8% YoY to ₹4,392 crore; revenue dips 4%

BPCL Q4 Results: Oil market company (OMC) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) posted an 8% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,392 crore for the March 2025 quarter, compared with ₹4,789.57 crore in the same quarter last year. The PSU company posted its Q4 results post stock market trading hours on Tuesday, April 29.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review dipped 4% YoY to ₹1,26,916 crore from ₹1,32,087 crore in the corresponding quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit saw a 15% uptick from ₹3,806 crore posted in the preceding quarter of FY25. Revenue from operations was largely flat, down just 0.5% QoQ.

The operating margin moderated to 4.09% during the fourth quarter of FY25 from 4.74% in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Meanwhile, on a QoQ basis, the figure improved from 3.75% in the December 2024 quarter.

BPCL Dividend Details The public sector undertaking (PSU) also announced a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each along with the financial quarter results.

Also Read | Trapped! Retail investors buy nearly 29 lakh Gensol Engineering shares in Q4

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/-each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” BPCL said in a filing today.

The record date for the final dividend will be intimated separately, it added.

BPCL share price settled 0.52% higher at ₹311.60 on the BSE ahead of the announcement of the March quarter earnings.