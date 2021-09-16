Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) , while announcing its fourth quarter (Q4) earnings in May, had announced that the board approved a final dividend of ₹58 per share, which includes a one-time special dividend of ₹35 per equity share. The company declared its dividend ex-date, which is today, therefore, BPCL shares are down 10% on ex-dividend basis.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “BPCL may witness positive momentum ahead of ex-date for a hefty dividend of ₹58/Share and I believe it may continue its positive momentum post-ex-dividend date as well therefore one can accumulate this stock at the current level."

Meena added that he has a bullish view on the overall PSU basket as the Nifty PSE index is likely to breakout multi months resistance. The comment by Morgan Stanley that it expects India to be included in global bond indices in early 2022 may lead to positive sentiment in the PSU space. BPCL also witnessed a breakout of ascending triangle formation that may lead to a fresh leg of rally, he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99 said that along with the ex-dividend announcement, the company as per recent filing is also formulating an export strategy for its petroleum products as covid-19 alters the fuel demand pattern in India. Sharma has recommended a Buy on the stock with a target price of ₹510 keeping stop loss at ₹422.

"The final dividend, recommended by the board at its meeting on May 26, is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 27,'' BPCL had said. The company intimated that the register of members and the share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 18th-27th September 2021 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend.

For the quarter ended June (Q1FY22), BPCL reported 27.6% drop in net profit at ₹1,501 crore. The nation's second largest oil refiner and fuel marketing company had a net profit of ₹2,076 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹89,687 crore in April-June this year from ₹50,617 crore last year. The government is selling its entire 52.98% stake in BPCL and intends to complete the BPCL privatisation this year.

