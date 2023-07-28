"We have raised the target price only a tad to ₹401 as we have cut the target PE from 6 times to 5.5 times on June 25E. This is due to the potential dilution in earnings from the proposed rights issue of up to ₹18000 crore for energy transition/security projects and the 2040 Net-zero target. We maintain accumulate rating on BPCL based on the muted risk-reward as the stock has rallied 14 per cent year-to-date. We await clarity on the rights issue timeline, pricing, size and specific use of the proceeds," Nirmal Bang said.