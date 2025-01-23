BPCL share price declines Q3 results, dividend announcements. Here’s why?

  • Stock Market Today: BPCL share price opened lower and declined up to 1% despite strong Q3 results, dividend announcements. Here's why?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published23 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Stock Market today:; BPCL share price declines post Q3 results(Bloomberg)

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price opened at 284.70 o the BSE on Thursday , slightly higher than previous close of 277.70, post Q3 results that were declared after market hours on Wednesday. BPCL share price nevertheless dipped more than 1% lower to 272.55 levels in the morning trades on Thursday.

Here's Why

  1. Volatile markets

One reason for BPCL share price decline remained weak markets as the benchmark indices remained volatile and S&P BSE Sensex fell up to  0.2%

2. Rising Crude prices 

The rising Crude oil prices 

3. Declining  benchmark refining margins 

(more to  come)

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST
