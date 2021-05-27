Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was trading as the top Nifty gainer in Thursday's early session after reporting a strong earnings for the quarter ended March and large dividend announcement. Shares of BPCL hit 52-week high as it surged around 4% to ₹488 per share on the BSE.

Privatisation-bound fuel retailer on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹11,940 crore for the quarter ended March, 2021. It had posted ₹2,777 crore profit in the previous quarter and a net loss of ₹1,361 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ahead of the privatisation, the company's board approved a final dividend of ₹58 per share (including one-time special dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The company's total dividend payout is ₹12,581.66 crore, including a special dividend of ₹7,592.38 crore.

The firm had received ₹9,876 crore from sale of its 61.5% stake in Numaligarh refinery to a consortium of Oil India, Engineers India, and the Government of Assam in March.

Motilal Oswal in a result note said that the beat was led by better marketing volumes and margin. BPCL's marketing margin stood at ₹6.1/litre. The marketing sales volumes were 7% higher than the brokerage's estimate at 11.2 mmt (+4% YoY). It has maintained its Buy stance on the stock.

