BPCL share price hits 52-week high after large dividend announcement

BPCL share price hits 52-week high after large dividend announcement1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
- BPCL reported a net profit of ₹11,940 crore for the quarter ended March, 2021.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was trading as the top Nifty gainer in Thursday's early session after reporting a strong earnings for the quarter ended March and large dividend announcement. Shares of BPCL hit 52-week high as it surged around 4% to ₹488 per share on the BSE.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was trading as the top Nifty gainer in Thursday's early session after reporting a strong earnings for the quarter ended March and large dividend announcement. Shares of BPCL hit 52-week high as it surged around 4% to ₹488 per share on the BSE.
Privatisation-bound fuel retailer on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹11,940 crore for the quarter ended March, 2021. It had posted ₹2,777 crore profit in the previous quarter and a net loss of ₹1,361 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Privatisation-bound fuel retailer on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹11,940 crore for the quarter ended March, 2021. It had posted ₹2,777 crore profit in the previous quarter and a net loss of ₹1,361 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Ahead of the privatisation, the company's board approved a final dividend of ₹58 per share (including one-time special dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The company's total dividend payout is ₹12,581.66 crore, including a special dividend of ₹7,592.38 crore.
The firm had received ₹9,876 crore from sale of its 61.5% stake in Numaligarh refinery to a consortium of Oil India, Engineers India, and the Government of Assam in March.
Motilal Oswal in a result note said that the beat was led by better marketing volumes and margin. BPCL's marketing margin stood at ₹6.1/litre. The marketing sales volumes were 7% higher than the brokerage's estimate at 11.2 mmt (+4% YoY). It has maintained its Buy stance on the stock.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!