BPCL share price jumps 5% after net profit grows 82% in Q3; brokerages remain mixed
BPCL rose as much as 5.1 percent to its 52-week high of ₹517.85. It has now rallied almost 65 percent from its 52-week low of ₹314.10, hit on February 28, 2023. The company reported an 82 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,181.42 crore in Q3FY24.
Share price of Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) jumped over 5 percent to its 52-week high in intra-day deals on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, after the firm posted a strong surge in its net profit in the December quarter (Q3FY24).
