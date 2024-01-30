Share price of Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) jumped over 5 percent to its 52-week high in intra-day deals on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, after the firm posted a strong surge in its net profit in the December quarter (Q3FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported an 82 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,181.42 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹1,747.01 crore in the same period last fiscal year. However, its revenue from operations fell 2 percent YoY to ₹1.30 lakh crore in the quarter under review from ₹1.33 lakh crore a year ago.

The oil marketing company said its total expenses declined to ₹1.26 lakh crore in the October-December period of fiscal year 2024 from ₹1.31 lakh crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. The company's sales were 12.92 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q3FY24, as against 12.81 MMT last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Bajaj Finserv Q3 net profit rises 21% to ₹ 2,158 crore; revenue up 34% YoY For Q3 FY24, BPCL’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at ₹6,906.37 crore, higher than ₹4,685.82 crore in Q3 FY23.

BPCL's average gross refining margin (GRM) for the first nine months of FY24 was $14.72 per barrel, as against $20.08 during the corresponding period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The stock rose as much as 5.1 percent to its 52-week high of ₹517.85. It has now rallied almost 65 percent from its 52-week low of ₹314.10, hit on February 28, 2023. The stock has advanced over 46 percent in the last 1 year and over 14 percent in January, extending gains for the fifth straight month since September 2023. The stock has gained over 52 percent between September 2023 and January 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Muthoot Microfin share price soars 14% as net profit more than doubles in Q3 BPCL’s chairman and managing director G. Krishnakumar said the company “delivered another quarter of resilient performance with strong operating fundamentals amidst a challenging operating environment. Our focus remains on driving competitive volume growth and achieving operational excellence, whilst stepping up investment towards our long-term strategic priorities." Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

For the first nine months ended December 31, 2023, of the current fiscal year, the company recorded a net profit of ₹22,069.27 crore as compared to a loss of ₹4,739.42 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Read here: Azad Engineering stock hits 20% upper circuit, records new all-time high Buy or sell? Brokerages were mixed on the OMC post its December quarter earnings Global brokerage JP Morgan retained its ‘overweight’ rating on the stock but cut its target price to ₹600 from ₹615 earlier. The new target indicates an upside of almost 22 percent. The brokerage stated that the company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) is 40 percent less than its estimates, with dynamics mirroring those of other OMCs, including India Oil Corporation and HPCL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The company typically trades at a higher price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, compared to peers. But that has currently eroded, and we expect that it would bounce back once the Mozambique project restarts," the brokerage said.

Read here: Restaurant Brands Asia shares surge 6% as Q3 loss narrows: Should you buy? Citi also maintained a ‘buy’ call on BPCL with a target of ₹560, implying an over 13 percent upside on the back of the robust refining performance and a sharp decline in debt. Nevertheless, marketing at the company suffered on the back of weaker margins and inventory losses, it added.

Jefferies, however, has an ‘underperform’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹415, implying an almost 16 percent downside. It said that the potential equity infusion by the government at a discount to the current market price could be a near-term overhang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!