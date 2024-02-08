BPCL share price rises more than 4% to 52 week highs; HPCL, IOC gain up to 2.5% on firm refining and marketing outlook.
Stock Market Today: BPCL share price gained more than 4% in intraday trade to touch 52 week highs as HPCL IOC also saw gains of up to 2.5%. The analysts expect firm refining outlook and good marketing outlook to drive further upgrades for the oil marketing companies.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) share price gained more than 4% to touch 52 week highs on Thursday. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) also saw gains of up to 2.5% and a trading near highs . The earnings outlook for the companies remains strong and analysts maintain a positive outlook
