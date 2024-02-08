Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) share price gained more than 4% to touch 52 week highs on Thursday. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) also saw gains of up to 2.5% and a trading near highs . The earnings outlook for the companies remains strong and analysts maintain a positive outlook {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently analysts at Morgan Stanley in their 4th February report have said that BPCL, HPCL and IOCL are in the early days of this re-rating given tight fuel supplies and rising availability of challenged crude.

The refiners had reported decent Q3 performance. BPCL reported Q3 gross refining margin was at $13.3 a barrel. The BPCL GRM though have softened below $ 15.9 barrel Q3FY23 and $18.5 a barrel in Q2FY24, however were higher than $ 11.6 a barrel estimated by Elara Securities. Elara analysts expect BPCL GRM to remain above mid-cycle level due to tighter refining product supply in CY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elara analysts have raised FY26 Earnings per share estimates for BPCL by 30% and thus target price to ₹608 (from ₹396) on better GRMs at $10.0 per barrel (from $ 7.5 a barrel ) and higher diesel/gasoline margin at ₹3.5/liter (from ₹1.0 a liter) on tighter refining supply outlook and benevolent crude prices at $ 80 a barrel.

Analysts at Jefferies India Private Ltd post Q3 results have said that marketing cos (BPCL, HPCL, IOCL) see more than 10% earnings upgrade on strong marketing margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile analysts at Morgan Stanley expect a well-supplied oil market, hardware upgrades, a 'golden age' for fuel refiners globally, and potential upside from cross holdings, to drive the next leg of earnings upgrades and multiples to levels only seen in 2014-2017. HPCL and IOCL, which were trading at a discount to BPCL for most of the past decade, are catching up as they showcase multiple triggers and clarity on earnings delivery by management, they added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PSU Oil marketing cos (BPCL, HPCL, IOCL) see >10% earnings upgrade on strong marketing margins. Gas cos (PetLNG, MGL) also beat on trading margins.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!