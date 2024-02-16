BPCL share price scales 52-week high: 7 key reasons why Jefferies expects more than 30% gains for the stock
Stock market today: BPCL share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Friday to scale 52-week highs. Jefferies feels that stock trades at steepest discount to its past peak and can see more than 30% upside. They have upgraded BPCL to ‘BUY’ with at target price of ₹890.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price gained more than 5% in morning trades to scale 52-week highs. Jefferies India Pvt Ltd has upgraded the BPCL stock to BUY with a target price of ₹890 . Since the BPCL share price is trading at close to ₹670 levels, the Jefferies target price for BPCL indicates more than 30% upside for the stock.
