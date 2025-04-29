BPCL share price: Should you buy this dividend stock after Q4 results 2025? EXPLAINED

BPCL share price: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will be in focus during tomorrow's trading session on Wednesday, April 30, after India's second-largest state-owned oil marketing company (OMC) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) earlier today.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) also declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share along with its fourth-quarter results for FY25. Ahead of announcing the March quarter results, shares of BPCL settled 0.52 per cent higher at ₹311.60 apiece on the BSE. BPCL shares have rallied nearly nine per cent in one month.

BPCL Q4 Results BPCL reported a decline of eight per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,392 crore for the March 2025 quarter, compared to ₹4,789.57 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations during the quarter under review dipped four per cent to ₹1,26,916 crore from ₹1,32,087 crore in the corresponding quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the PSU's net profit saw a 15 per cent uptick from ₹3,806 crore posted in the preceding quarter of FY25. Revenue from operations was largely flat, down just 0.5 per cent QoQ. BPCL earned $ 6.82 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel, down from $14.14 per barrel gross refining margin in FY24.

BPCL Q4 Results: Should you buy, sell, or hold the OMC stock tomorrow?

BPCL broke out of a bullish 92-day-long cup and handle pattern at 310 in the last session and is sustaining above the breakout zone, although volumes were missing on the breakout day. In many cases, volume tends to rise during the follow-through phase. As long as the stock holds the breakout zone of 310–305, the structure remains positive. An upside momentum towards 386 is likely, with a minor hurdle around the 349 level.