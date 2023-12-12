Dividend stock: BPCL shares to trade ex-dividend; Safari Industries and Sonata Software to trade ex-bonus
SIS Ltd has declared a buyback of shares totalling 16.36 lakh at ₹550 per equity share
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Dhyaani Tile and Marblez, Safari Industries, SIS Ltd, and Sonata Software Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on December 12 (Tuesday). This comes as the board of directors of these companies have declared an interim dividend, bonus issue, and buyback of shares for eligible shareholders.
