Interim Dividend BPCL: BPCL has declared an interim dividend of ₹21 per share.

In a stock exchange filing, BPCL said: “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 29 has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹21/- per equity share of face value ₹10/- each i.e. 210 percent for FY23-24. Further, the Board has fixed Tuesday, December 12, as the Record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bonus issue Dhyaani Tile and Marblez: The company declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 9:5, which means 9 equity shares of ₹10 each for every 5 existing equity shares of ₹10 each.

In a stock exchange filing, Dhyaani Tile said: “Tuesday, December 12 is hereby declared as the revised record date for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 9 (Nine) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each."

Earlier, the record date was December 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Safari Industries: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, which means the company will issue one additional or extra share for every share held by its eligible investors as of the record date.

The company has fixed December 12 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue.

Sonata Software: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Sonata Software said: “We would like to inform you that Tuesday, December 12 is fixed as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up existing equity share of Rs. 1/- each held, subject to the approval of Members which is being obtained by way of Postal Ballot through remote e-voting."

Shares Buy Back SIS Ltd: The company has declared a buyback of shares totalling 16.36 lakh at a price of ₹550 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, SIS said: “…the Board of Directors of SIS Limited (the “Company") originally approved the buyback of up to 16,36,363 (Sixteen Lakhs Thirty-Six Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Three only) Equity Shares for ₹550/- (Indian Rupees Five Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share (the “Buyback Offer Price"), payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding ₹90,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Ninety Crores only), from the shareholders/ beneficial owners of Equity Shares of the Company as on the record date." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.