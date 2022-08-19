BPCL stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today. Do you own?1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock: This final dividend is in addition to the previous two interim dividends paid in November 2021 and February 2022
Dividend paying stock: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or BPCL is going to trade ex-dividend today as board of directors of the PSU company has fixed 22nd August 2022 as record date for final dividend payment. The board of the state-owned oil company has announced a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY22. This final dividend is in addition to the two interim dividends of ₹5 each paid in November 2021 and February 2022. So, total dividend paid by the oil PSU in the financial year 2021-22 is ₹16 ( ₹5 + ₹5 + ₹6) leading to its current annual dividend yield of around 4.60 per cent.
Dividend paying stock: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or BPCL is going to trade ex-dividend today as board of directors of the PSU company has fixed 22nd August 2022 as record date for final dividend payment. The board of the state-owned oil company has announced a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY22. This final dividend is in addition to the two interim dividends of ₹5 each paid in November 2021 and February 2022. So, total dividend paid by the oil PSU in the financial year 2021-22 is ₹16 ( ₹5 + ₹5 + ₹6) leading to its current annual dividend yield of around 4.60 per cent.
In its stock market exchange filing, BPCL informed about the final dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of ₹10 each and second interim dividend of ₹5/- per equity share of ₹10 each paid for the financial year 2021-22 by the Company."
In its stock market exchange filing, BPCL informed about the final dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of ₹10 each and second interim dividend of ₹5/- per equity share of ₹10 each paid for the financial year 2021-22 by the Company."
BPCL annual dividend yield
BPCL annual dividend yield
BPCL share price today is ₹347.45 apiece (its close price on NSE on Thursday). The state-owned oil company's total dividend given in FY22 is ₹16. So, current annual dividend yield of BPCL is 4.60 per cent [( ₹5 + ₹5 + ₹6) / ₹347.45) x 100].
BPCL share price today is ₹347.45 apiece (its close price on NSE on Thursday). The state-owned oil company's total dividend given in FY22 is ₹16. So, current annual dividend yield of BPCL is 4.60 per cent [( ₹5 + ₹5 + ₹6) / ₹347.45) x 100].
In Q1 FY2022-23, BPCL reported a net loss of ₹6,291 crore on holding fuel prices. The oil PSU reported a net loss of ₹ ₹6,290.8 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal against ₹3,192.58 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1.38 lakh crore in Q1FY23 from ₹89,688.98 crore in Q1FY21.
In Q1 FY2022-23, BPCL reported a net loss of ₹6,291 crore on holding fuel prices. The oil PSU reported a net loss of ₹ ₹6,290.8 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal against ₹3,192.58 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1.38 lakh crore in Q1FY23 from ₹89,688.98 crore in Q1FY21.