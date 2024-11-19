BPCL, Vedanta, Coal India among top 15 Dividend yield large cap stocks as per Axis Securities

Dividend Yield stocks: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Vedanta, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) , Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, ITC Ltd , HCL Technologies Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd are top 15 large cap stocks having given maximum dividend yield over last 12 months as per Axis Securities.

The dividend yield is a financial ratio that shows how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its stock price. Dividend yield of 3-5% or more is considered to be good. However it also depends on the market conditions. Dividend Yield is one of the important factors that is considered by investors while investing in dividend yield stocks. It is an indicator of returns that investors are earning on their shares.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with 11% dividend yield over last 12 months occupies the first place among op 15 large cap stocks.

Vedanta Ltd and Coal India Ltd with 10% dividend yield over last 12 months closely follow BPCL among top large cap dividend yield stocks.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd with 7% dividend yield over last 12 months occupied the fourth position among top15 dividend yield stocks.

Indian Oil Corporation and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, the state owned oil and gas companies, with 5% dividend yield each over last 12 months occupy 6th and 7th spot among To 15 dividend yield stocks

Mean while Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has also yielded 4% handsome returns for investors in terms of Dividend yield over previous 12 months.

Others with handsome yields GAIL India Ltd, ITC Ltd , HCL Technologies Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd with 3% dividend yield over last 12 months also feature among to 15 large cap names with highest dividend yield.

Hindustan Unilever with 2% dividend yield is the 15th in large cap dividend names.