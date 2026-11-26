OMC stocks to buy: Oil marketing companies were among the worst-hit by the energy disruption triggered by the West Asia conflict, as contracting margins squeezed profitability and led to a sharp decline in earnings. Global brokerage Jefferies has turned bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), citing improving profitability prospects for oil marketing companies (OMCs) following a sharp correction in crude oil prices during November.

The brokerage believes the recent decline in crude prices has significantly improved the economics of fuel marketing and refining businesses, pushing integrated margins firmly into positive territory. However, BPCL and IOC shares have yet to reflect this improvement, creating an attractive risk-reward opportunity, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage has reiterated its 'Buy' ratings on both stocks while retaining an 'Underperform' rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). It prefers BPCL and IOC on valuation grounds, arguing that the two stocks offer better upside potential than HPCL at current levels.

Why Jefferies is bullish on OMC margins Brent crude prices have declined by $28 per barrel during November, supported by rising Middle Eastern exports despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Freight rates have also corrected, reducing the delivered cost of crude for Indian refiners, Jefferies said.

The decline in crude prices has helped reverse the pressure on fuel marketing margins, which had turned negative in October.

According to Jefferies' calculations, petrol marketing margins have improved to ₹7.7 per litre, while diesel marketing margins stand at ₹0.3 per litre based on spot Brent prices. The brokerage estimates that diesel marketing margins break even at a Brent crude price of $87 per barrel.

Refining margins have also remained significantly above their long-term averages, supported by tight supplies in the diesel and aviation fuel markets. Lower exports from West Asia and damage to Russia's refining infrastructure have restricted product availability, strengthening refining spreads.

"Refining margins remain significantly above long-term averages, and we expect the tightness to continue through the winter supporting elevated margins," Jefferies said.

With marketing margins also turning positive, the brokerage estimates that OMCs' integrated margins, which combine refining and marketing profitability, have improved to around $10 per barrel.

"OMCs integrated margins have turned firmly positive with the sharp correction in Brent over November," Jefferies said. The brokerage believes this improvement in operating conditions has not yet translated into a meaningful recovery in BPCL and IOC share prices.

BPCL vs IOC vs HPCL: Which stocks does Jefferies prefer? Jefferies said BPCL and IOC shares have declined 20% and 22%, respectively, since the beginning of the West Asia conflict. Despite the improvement in their profitability outlook, both stocks have seen a muted response to falling crude prices.

"BPCL and IOCL stocks are down 20%/22% respectively since the start of the Middle Eastern conflict. Both stocks have seen muted reaction to the falling crude price making risk-reward favorable in our view," the brokerage said.

BPCL remains Jefferies' preferred pick in the sector. The stock is trading at one standard deviation below its historical average forward price-to-book (P/B) valuation, despite improving earnings prospects.

IOC is also trading below its long-term average forward P/B multiple, making it the brokerage's second preferred choice.

HPCL, in contrast, has rallied sharply over the past month and is now trading at a 14% premium to its historical average valuation. This makes its risk-reward less attractive than that of BPCL and IOC, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage said, "BPCL trading at one 1 SD below long-term average price-to-book value is our favored pick with price target of ₹380 (24 per cent upside), followed by IOCL with price target ₹175 (20 per cent upside)."

Jefferies has maintained the following ratings and price targets: BPCL: Buy rating with a price target of ₹380, implying 24% upside. The target is based on 1.4 times September 2028 estimated forward P/B.

IOC: Buy rating with a price target of ₹175, implying 20% upside. The target is based on one times September 2028 estimated forward P/B.

HPCL: Underperform rating with a price target of ₹310, based on 1.1 times September 2028 estimated forward P/B.

Risks to Jefferies' OMC stock recommendations Despite its positive outlook on BPCL and IOC, Jefferies highlighted several risks that could affect its recommendations. For BPCL, a rise in crude oil prices and a decline in refining spreads are key downside risks. For IOC, a sudden spike in crude prices could lead to price controls in the marketing segment, while weaker-than-expected oil demand could hurt refining margins.

For HPCL, lower crude prices and the removal of price controls in the marketing business are potential upside risks to the brokerage's Underperform call. At the broader sector level, Jefferies also flagged a sustained increase in crude oil prices, any hike in excise duties on auto fuels and large capital expenditure commitments in new energy businesses as risks to OMC profitability.