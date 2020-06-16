Brace for wild swings, say analysts as Sensex shrugs off China tensions

"In a volatile trading session, the Indian indices opened on a firm note in sync with the global markets. As the day progressed, news reports of escalating border tensions between India and China led to a sell-off in the Indian markets. However, it soon managed to recover. Markets are witnessing wild swings and it may continue as we are mirroring the global markets. Besides, the stand-off between India and China will also be on investors' radar and any further escalation could negatively impact the markets. On the index front, a decisive breakout above 10,050 in Nifty can only trigger a fresh up move else consolidation will continue. We reiterate our view preferring hedged bets in the present."