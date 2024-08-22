Investors can check Brace Port Logistics IPO allotment status via Link Intime India. The highly oversubscribed IPO will see refunds processed on August 23, 2024, and shares listed on August 26, 2024. The issue was a fresh issue of 30.51 lakh shares.

The allotment for Brace Port Logistics is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status via the registrar, Link Intime India Private. The IPO, which ran from August 19 to August 21, saw a stellar response, with the retail portion being subscribed to 588 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to the oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Brace Port Logistics will start the refund process for the application money on August 23, 2024.

Allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refund process. Brace Port Logistics is a SME IPO, with shares tentatively scheduled to be listed on both the NSE SME platforms on August 26, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, the IPO was subscribed to 657.81 times, receiving bids for 1,55,13,71,200 shares against the available 2,358,400 shares. The IPO is a book-built issue of ₹24.41 crore.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 30.51 lakh shares. The price band of the Brace Port Logistics IPO was set at ₹76 to ₹80 per share.

Brace Port Logistics IPO allotment status check Step 1: Visit the Link Intime India website at this link: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Select ‘Brace Port Logistics’ in the Select Company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose among PAN, App. No., DP/Client ID, and Account No./IFSC.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Your Brace Port Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

About Brace Port Logistics The company is a service-based logistics company primarily engaged in the business of providing ocean cargo logistics services to its clients operating in the various sectors of the economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also provides various value-added services like air freight, warehousing facilities, special cargo services such as handling cargo in foreign countries and delivery of the same in other foreign countries, and customs clearance services, the company said in its DRHP report.

The company, along with its group companies and holding company, has an extensive network across the globe. It provides its services at a worldwide level, where it caters for clients across the globe and even provides cross-border shipment facilities as well, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said it has a strong pan-India and global network to meet the needs of its customers across a wide range of industries, including medical supplies and pharma, sports goods, perishables, electronics, consumer durables, automotive, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.