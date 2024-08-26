Brace Port Logistics share price lists with a stellar 90% premium at ₹152 on the NSE SME. Hits 5% upper circuit

  • Brace Port Logistics share price lists with stellar a stellar 90% premium at 152 on the NSE SME. The share price thereafter gained 5% hiting upper price band. The Brace Port Logistics initial public offering (IPO) had opened for subscription from August 19, 2024, and closed on August 21, 2024.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published26 Aug 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Trade Now
Brace Port Logistics share price lists with decent premium on the NSE SME
Brace Port Logistics share price lists with decent premium on the NSE SME(Pixabay)

Brace Port Logistics share price lists with stellar a stellar 90 % premium at 152 on the NSE SME on Monday.

The Brace Port Logistics share price post listing further gained 5% hitting upper price band of 159.60.

The Investors had been anticipating good listing of the Brace Port Logistics share price as was indicated by the subscription status and the grey market premium

Also Read | Interarch Building Products opens with 44.33% premium at ₹1,299 apiece on NSE

Brace Port Logistics IPO had received strong response being subscribed 657.81 times. By August 21, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 588.74 times in the retail category, 450.04 times in the QIB category, and 854.49 times in the NII category.

According to investorgain.com, the Brace Port Logistics IPO GMP, or grey market premium, was 116, meaning that shares were trading at a 45% premium over the upper end of the issue price of 80 in the grey market.

This meant that the investors had been anticipating listing of the Brace Port Logistics share price at 196, listing gains of 145%.

 

Also Read | KEC International share price gains 9% on a large order win worth ₹1,079 crore

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money than the issue price.

The Brace Port Logistics initial public offering (IPO) had opened for subscription from August 19, 2024, and closed on August 21, 2024. On Thursday, August 22, 2024, the allotment for Brace Port Logistics IPO was completed.

Also Read | UltraTech, Ambuja, ACC, others : 3 factors that may keep earnings under check

The book-built issue of Brace Port Logistics is valued at 24.41 crores. The issuance consists only of a new 30.51 lakh share offering.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from this Fresh Issue of shares towards funding the objectives of meeting the working capital requirements of the company as well as for the general corporate purposes.

In the field of freight logistics and associated services, Brace Port Logistics is a rising organization. It is to be credited being a first Indian corporation handled Ro-Ro deals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$170 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

2 of 7Read Full Story
$15.5 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

5 of 7Read Full Story
9

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:05 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBrace Port Logistics share price lists with a stellar 90% premium at ₹152 on the NSE SME. Hits 5% upper circuit

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,626.60
10:42 AM | 26 AUG 2024
-86.75 (-1.84%)

Bharat Electronics

306.40
10:42 AM | 26 AUG 2024
0.35 (0.11%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

325.90
10:42 AM | 26 AUG 2024
6.8 (2.13%)

Tata Steel

154.25
10:42 AM | 26 AUG 2024
0.1 (0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Craftsman Automation

6,382.60
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
481.85 (8.17%)

HBL Power Systems

702.00
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
45.1 (6.87%)

Gujarat State Petronet

361.40
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
22.95 (6.78%)

JM Financial

97.20
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
5.45 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue