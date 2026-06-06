Four defence companies cashing in on the BrahMos export surge

There's a particular kind of news that makes defence investors sit up, and last weekend in Singapore delivered exactly that.
At the Shangri-La Dialogue, India's defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed something the rumour mills had been chewing on for weeks: the deal to sell BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Vietnam is already signed.
According to reports, the contract is valued at roughly $629 million. Singh also added that a similar deal with Indonesia is now in its final stages.
To understand why this matters, let’s rewind a few years. The BrahMos, a Mach 2.8 monster co-developed by India's DRDO and Russia's NPOM, was for the longest time something India built only for itself. Too strategic, too sensitive to share.