Four defence companies cashing in on the BrahMos export surge

There's a particular kind of news that makes defence investors sit up, and last weekend in Singapore delivered exactly that.
There's a particular kind of news that makes defence investors sit up, and last weekend in Singapore delivered exactly that.
At the Shangri-La Dialogue, India's defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed something the rumour mills had been chewing on for weeks: the deal to sell BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Vietnam is already signed.
At the Shangri-La Dialogue, India's defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed something the rumour mills had been chewing on for weeks: the deal to sell BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Vietnam is already signed.
According to reports, the contract is valued at roughly $629 million. Singh also added that a similar deal with Indonesia is now in its final stages.
To understand why this matters, let’s rewind a few years. The BrahMos, a Mach 2.8 monster co-developed by India's DRDO and Russia's NPOM, was for the longest time something India built only for itself. Too strategic, too sensitive to share.
Then in 2022, the Philippines broke the seal with a US$ 375 m order, becoming the missile's first-ever foreign buyer. Deliveries began in 2024.
Now, with Vietnam signed and Indonesia closing in, the BrahMos has quietly become India's most successful defence export.
Every one of these export deals ripples down to the companies that actually build, power, and validate the missile.
From electronics firms that test their subsystems, to the explosives makers that fuel their boosters, to the aerospace giants that integrate them onto aircraft and ships, a whole ecosystem of listed Indian companies stands to gain as their order book swells.
As the world's militaries line up for BrahMos, here are the stocks worth keeping on your radar.
#1 Data Patterns
The company has emerged as one of India's most strategically positioned defence electronics companies, supported by deep R&D capabilities, end-to-end in-house development, and a long track record of executing complex, high-technology defence programmes.
Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, cots and programmes catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopter, BrahMos and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.
Data Patterns has been a critical force behind India's BrahMos missile systems since 2006.
In fact, it designed and built the BrahMos Missile Checkout Equipment in collaboration with DRDO and BrahMos, ensuring missiles are field-ready throughout their lifecycle.
What’s interesting is that the company saw order inflows from the BrahMos programme in FY26. The key inflows include both production and service contracts, reflecting a steady pipeline of work.
The company secured a production order worth ₹460 million (m) from BrahMos in Q2 FY26. Further, it got multiple AMC service orders from BrahMos totalling ₹1,050 m in H1 FY26.
Apart from these missiles, it has prospects well beyond the defence ecosystem.
Data Patterns’ sales and net profit have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% and 60%, respectively, over the past 5 years.
Its return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) have averaged 16% and 24% during the same time.
As per the company’s earnings calls, it has a new growth avenue with the BrahMos Seeker. It also has a strong order book in the pipeline, estimated at ₹20-30 bn over the next 18-24 months.
With a strong focus on rapid delivery, upcoming production orders are likely, positioning the seeker as a significant growth driver in the BrahMos program.
The defence ministry has set a target for 2029 to double defence exports to ₹50,000 crore. This presents a solid opportunity for Data Patterns.
#2 Premier Explosives
The company specialises in manufacturing of high-energy materials, explosives, and allied products primarily for defence and other industries.
It serves the defence sector and manufactures propellants for tactical and strategic missiles like BrahMos, Astra, Akash, LRSAM, and Agni.
Premier Explosives plays an important role in the BrahMos ecosystem through the production and integration of rocket motors used in the missile system. In Q1 FY26, the company secured orders from BrahMos Aerospace for propellant casting and booster assembly.
The company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 21% over the past 5 years, while it has become a profitable company from a loss-making during the same period.
Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 6% and 11% over the past 5 years.
With India close to securing more defence export deals for the combat-tested BrahMos missiles, Premier Explosives remains one of the stocks to watch.
Going forward, the company plans to enhance the production capacity of high-explosive raw materials like RDX, HMX, TNT, AP, etc., to meet the increased demand.
#3 Hindustan Aeronautics
HAL is one of the important suppliers to BrahMos Aerospace. It forms a key part of the broader BrahMos ecosystem through its role in integrating the missile with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft.
While HAL is not involved in manufacturing the missile itself, its expertise in aircraft integration and system support enables the operational deployment of the air-launched BrahMos variant.
The company has 20 production and overhaul divisions and 9 R&D centers. Its orderbook stands at more than ₹2 trillion (tn) and the order pipeline for next two years is of another trillion.
Its current capacity is 24 fighter jets per annum at its production lines in Bangalore and Nashik. The capacity is likely to grow this to 30 in next two years.
Further, HAL has helicopter manufacturing capacity at Tumakuru facility in Karnataka. HAL has ambitious plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the 3-15 tonne range over the next 20 years.
HAL’s sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 8% and 24% respectively over the past 5 years.
Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 24% and 30% during the same period.
Going forward, HAL is targeting export markets, including Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America to diversify its revenue base, reduce reliance on Indian defence spending, and foster an export-led growth model.
Its massive order pipeline stretches through FY30, creating a total addressable market opportunity of nearly ₹4.2 trillion.
#4 Solar Industries
The company plays an important role in supplying indigenous booster systems for key defence platforms such as the BrahMos, the Pinaka rocket system, and other loitering munitions.
As per its annual report, Solar Industries began production of solid propellant boosters for BrahMos missiles between 2016 and 2018, marking its entry into advanced missile component manufacturing.
In 2018, the company also received Technology Transfer approval from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the mass production of BrahMos solid propellant boosters.
This move positioned it among the earliest private sector players to participate in this highly specialised segment of India's defence industry.
Its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 28% and 36%, respectively, over the past 5 years.
Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 26% and 32% during the same time period.
According to the company’s earnings call, it has a defence order book of over ₹180 bn. The order book includes exports (approximately ₹110 bn) and the domestic market ( ₹70 bn).
It’s currently executing a ten-year Pinaka rocket contract. This order ensures a continuous supply every year and is expected to be a key catalyst for the growth of Solar's defence revenue.
Another major strategic focus for Solar is the rapidly evolving drone and UAV warfare space. The company has delivered 480 units of Nagastra-1. It's now developing its second and third variants.
To support long-term manufacturing requirements, it’s expanding its domestic capacity. The company signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to establish a Mega Defence and Aerospace project in Nagpur.
This involves a proposed investment of ₹12,700 crore over the next ten years.
Conclusion
The BrahMos story is no longer just about India's own arsenal. It's about a missile that the world is starting to line up for.
With the Philippines already a customer, Vietnam now signed, and Indonesia reportedly on the verge, India's flagship weapon has turned into a genuine export engine.
And every fresh order tends to flow downstream, lifting the companies that design, power, and assemble the system.
That said, a word of caution. Defence stocks have run hard on exactly this kind of optimism, and order announcements don't always translate into near-term earnings.
Deals take time to finalise, deliveries stretch over years, and valuations in this space are already rich.
Before jumping into any name, investors should examine additional factors, including the company's financial stability, its corporate governance, and the competitive dynamics within its industry.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com