FirstCry parent firm Brainbees Solutions posts narrower loss of ₹63 crore in Q2; revenue rises 26% YoY

Brainbees Solutions, the parent of FirstCry, reported a reduced consolidated net loss of 62.85 crore for Q2 September 2024, down from 119.4 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 26.41% YoY to 1,904.91 crore, reflecting a 15% QoQ increase.

Saloni Goel
Published14 Nov 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Brainbees Solutions, parent of FirstCry, on Thursday, November 14, reported a decline in consolidated net loss to 62.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2) from 119.4 crore in the year-ago period. Even on a sequential basis, the net loss witnessed a drop from 75.6 crore posted in the June 2024 quarter. 

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations stood at 1,904.91 crore in the recently-concluded quarter, up 26.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The figure stood at 1,506.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue increased by 15 per cent from 1,652.07 crore. 

More to come…

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 05:55 PM IST
