Brainbees Solutions, parent of FirstCry, on Thursday, November 14, reported a decline in consolidated net loss to ₹62.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2) from ₹119.4 crore in the year-ago period. Even on a sequential basis, the net loss witnessed a drop from ₹75.6 crore posted in the June 2024 quarter.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,904.91 crore in the recently-concluded quarter, up 26.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The figure stood at ₹1,506.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue increased by 15 per cent from ₹1,652.07 crore.