Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FirstCry parent firm Brainbees Solutions posts narrower loss of 63 crore in Q2; revenue rises 26% YoY

FirstCry parent firm Brainbees Solutions posts narrower loss of ₹63 crore in Q2; revenue rises 26% YoY

Saloni Goel

Brainbees Solutions, the parent of FirstCry, reported a reduced consolidated net loss of 62.85 crore for Q2 September 2024, down from 119.4 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 26.41% YoY to 1,904.91 crore, reflecting a 15% QoQ increase.

Brainbees Solutions Q2 Results: FirstCry parent posts 63 crore loss

Brainbees Solutions, parent of FirstCry, on Thursday, November 14, reported a decline in consolidated net loss to 62.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2) from 119.4 crore in the year-ago period. Even on a sequential basis, the net loss witnessed a drop from 75.6 crore posted in the June 2024 quarter.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations stood at 1,904.91 crore in the recently-concluded quarter, up 26.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The figure stood at 1,506.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue increased by 15 per cent from 1,652.07 crore.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.