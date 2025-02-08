Brainbees Solutions, the company that runs and operates FirstCry, saw its losses narrow 69.2 percent from ₹48.4 crore in Q3FY24 to ₹14.7 crore in Q3FY25, regulatory filings showed.

During the same period, the company’s revenue from operations was up 14.3 percent from ₹1,900 crore to ₹2,172 crore as more users came on to the platform.