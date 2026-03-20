Brainbees Solutions share price rallies 20% in biggest 1-day spike since listing on strong volumes

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the company that operates baby and mother care products retailer FirstCry, saw a sharp spike in demand during Friday’s session, March 20, as they were locked in the 20% upper circuit at ₹252 apiece.

Today’s rally came as a big relief for shareholders, as the stock has been struggling to gain traction on the Indian stock market. It had closed each of the last five months in the red, losing a cumulative 43%.

Although there were no fundamental triggers behind the sharp rise in Brainbees Solutions’ share price, trading volumes surged significantly, with nearly 65 million shares changing hands on both the NSE and BSE as of 2:45 PM, 26 times higher than the average weekly volumes, according to Trendlyne data.

The company last updated exchanges on March 13, announcing the expansion of its ‘Qwik’ delivery service across select pincodes in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Following this rollout, FirstCry plans to expand the Qwik service to more pincodes in these three cities, as well as to Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Chennai in the next phase. The company expects to deliver around 60,000 orders via the Qwik network in March 2026 alone.

“Our goal is to meet all parents’ requirements, whether planned or immediate, across both physical and online channels,” said Vivek Goel, Chief Business Officer of FirstCry.

In terms of financial performance, the company’s net losses widened in Q3FY26, coming in at ₹39 crore compared to a net loss of ₹15 crore in the year-ago quarter, impacted by higher operating costs, increased discounting, and single-digit revenue growth in its key India multi-channel business segment.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹2,424 crore, up from ₹2,172 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 12%.

Brainbees Solutions still trades 46% below IPO price Despite the recent rebound, the stock continues to trade at a sharp discount to its issue price. The company made its stock market debut in August 2024, and since listing, it has not recorded positive returns for two consecutive months, indicating persistent weakness in the counter.

Since listing, the stock has closed only six months in positive territory, and among those, it delivered double-digit gains in just one month. At current levels, the stock trades 46% below its IPO price of ₹465 and 65.66% lower than its record peak of ₹734.

The decline has also dragged the company’s market capitalisation below ₹13,500 crore, down from ₹38,344 crore at its peak.

The sustained fall has deepened losses for retail investors, who collectively held 67% of the company’s stake as of the December quarter (Q3FY26), according to Trendlyne data.