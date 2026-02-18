Brainbees Solutions stock crashes 20% in three sessions post Q3 numbers; down 70% from peak. Is the worst over?

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the company that operates baby and mother care products retailer FirstCry, continued to grind lower for the third straight session on Wednesday, 18 February, crashing another 6% to a fresh record low of ₹216 apiece, taking the three-day cumulative fall to 20%.

The stock has faced severe battering on Dalal Street, closing lower in each of the last five months, with pressure intensifying recently following the company’s December quarter performance, which appears to have disappointed investors, causing it to lose billions in market value and emerge as one of the worst performers this week.

The acceleration in the sell-off has pushed the stock to trade 53.54% below its IPO price of ₹465 and 70.6% lower than its record peak of ₹734. Since listing in August 2024, the stock has closed only six months in positive territory, and among those, it delivered double-digit gains in just one month.

The crash has brought the company’s market capitalisation below ₹11,300 crore, down from ₹38,344 crore at its peak. The sustained crash has also deepened the losses of retail investors, who collectively held 67% of the company's stake as of the December quarter (Q3FY26), according to Trendlyne data.

Brainbees Solutions Q3 results 2026 The company’s net losses widened in Q3FY2, coming in at ₹39 crore as compared to a net loss of ₹15 crore in the year-ago quarter, impacted by higher operating costs, increased discounting, and single-digit revenue growth in its key India multi-channel business segment.

Its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹2,424 crore, higher than ₹2,172 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 12%.

Across its business segments, India Multi-Channel (IMC) posted revenue growth of 9% year-on-year (YoY), impacted by heightened competitive intensity in the diapering category and procurement issues in 3P consumables brands.

International revenue growth also stumbled at 7% YoY amid elevated promotional activity by horizontal players. GlobalBees, meanwhile, remained stable, with revenue growing 22%. YoY,

Technical charts suggest more pain ahead, says expert Rajesh Palviya, SVP – Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, said FirstCry continues to trade within a downward-sloping channel on the weekly chart, repeatedly facing resistance at the upper band and finding support near the lower band. The stock has decisively broken below the horizontal support at 290, a level it had respected since mid-April 2025, reinforcing the prevailing bearish trend.

“A ‘sell on rallies’ strategy remains preferable. Immediate resistance is placed in the 250–260 zone, with any pullback towards 290 likely to attract fresh selling pressure."

"On the downside, the psychological level of 200 acts as initial support; a breach could accelerate the decline towards 180, near the lower band of the channel. The weekly RSI is trending lower and remains below its reference line, underscoring a negative bias,” he further added.