Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the company that operates baby and mother care products retailer FirstCry, surged 15.20% in intraday trade on Thursday, March 6, reaching ₹420.85 per share on the back of a strong spike in trade volumes. A total of 2.6 million shares exchanged hands on both the NSE and BSE as of 2:00 p.m. today.
Today's gain is also the biggest intraday jump for the stock since its listing in August 2024. The stock had witnessed severe battering on Dalal Street in recent months, ending with a 21% decline in February and a 26.71% drop in January, causing it to trade 11% below its IPO price of ₹465 and 44% below its recent peak of ₹731 per share.
Today's pullback came as a relief, especially for retail shareholders, who collectively held 66% of the company's stake as of the December quarter (Q3FY25).
Looking at recent company developments, Brainbees Solutions informed that its Chief of Staff, Sanket Raghavendra Hattimattur, resigned on March 3 due to personal reasons. However, he will continue as a non-executive director, the company stated in its regulatory filing.
Fundamentally, the company reported a 69.6% drop in its consolidated net loss to ₹14.7 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹48.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, driven by robust topline growth.
Its revenue rose 14.3% to ₹2,712.3 crore, aided by strong growth in user numbers on the platform, compared to ₹1,900 crore in the year-ago period.
Meanwhile, in late December, domestic brokerage firm JM Financial initiated coverage on the stock with a target price of ₹692 per share, citing the company’s strong growth opportunities in the childcare market.
The brokerage noted that FirstCry India, with its multi-channel approach, holds a 20% market share in the organized (online + brick-and-mortar) childcare market, with an online market share of roughly 24%. While consumers still have multiple options for children in the 4–5-year age group, FirstCry holds an extremely dominant position in the 0–4-year segment.
According to JM Financial’s channel checks with young parents, childcare ranks among the top discretionary categories, with many parents even labeling it a "discretionary necessity.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
