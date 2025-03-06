Mint Market

Brainbees Solutions stock surges over 15% to record biggest intraday gain since listing. Here’s why

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, operator of FirstCry, rose 15.20% to 420.85 amid high trading volumes. This marks the largest intraday gain since its August 2024 listing. The stock had witnessed severe battering on Dalal Street in recent months, causing it to trade 11% below its IPO price. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published6 Mar 2025, 02:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Brainbees Solutions stock surges over 15% to record biggest intraday gain since listing. Here’s why(Reuters)

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the company that operates baby and mother care products retailer FirstCry, surged 15.20% in intraday trade on Thursday, March 6, reaching 420.85 per share on the back of a strong spike in trade volumes. A total of 2.6 million shares exchanged hands on both the NSE and BSE as of 2:00 p.m. today.

Today's gain is also the biggest intraday jump for the stock since its listing in August 2024. The stock had witnessed severe battering on Dalal Street in recent months, ending with a 21% decline in February and a 26.71% drop in January, causing it to trade 11% below its IPO price of 465 and 44% below its recent peak of 731 per share.

Advertisement
Also Read | Swiggy, OLA to FirstCry — New-age stocks fall below IPO prices amid market crash

Today's pullback came as a relief, especially for retail shareholders, who collectively held 66% of the company's stake as of the December quarter (Q3FY25).

Recent Developments

Looking at recent company developments, Brainbees Solutions informed that its Chief of Staff, Sanket Raghavendra Hattimattur, resigned on March 3 due to personal reasons. However, he will continue as a non-executive director, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Fundamentally, the company reported a 69.6% drop in its consolidated net loss to 14.7 crore in Q3FY25, compared to 48.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, driven by robust topline growth.

Also Read | Brainbees Solutions Q3: FirstCry parent narrows net loss by 70% to ₹14.7 crore

Its revenue rose 14.3% to 2,712.3 crore, aided by strong growth in user numbers on the platform, compared to 1,900 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in late December, domestic brokerage firm JM Financial initiated coverage on the stock with a target price of 692 per share, citing the company’s strong growth opportunities in the childcare market.

The brokerage noted that FirstCry India, with its multi-channel approach, holds a 20% market share in the organized (online + brick-and-mortar) childcare market, with an online market share of roughly 24%. While consumers still have multiple options for children in the 4–5-year age group, FirstCry holds an extremely dominant position in the 0–4-year segment.

Also Read | Why q-commerce is driving more new-age brands to tap alternative financiers

According to JM Financial’s channel checks with young parents, childcare ranks among the top discretionary categories, with many parents even labeling it a "discretionary necessity.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBrainbees Solutions stock surges over 15% to record biggest intraday gain since listing. Here’s why
First Published:6 Mar 2025, 02:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App