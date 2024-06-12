Brazil Markets Sink as Lula Signals No Plan to Cut Spending
Brazilian markets sank after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made it clear he’s not considering spending cuts to address growing fiscal concerns, just as his government struggles to get proposals to boost public revenue through Congress.
