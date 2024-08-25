Brazil’s Campos Neto says markets perceiving less monetary intervention

USA-FED/JACKSON HOLE-C

Reuters
Published25 Aug 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Trade Now
Brazil's Campos Neto says markets perceiving less monetary intervention
Brazil’s Campos Neto says markets perceiving less monetary intervention

By Howard Schneider

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Saturday that recent volatility may be showing the market is pricing in less room for fiscal and monetary intervention in the future.

Campos Neto, speaking at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said it will get harder to discuss monetary transmissions without addressing fiscal issues.

Campos Neto, whose term ends in December, said deceleration in China could impact Brazil through a terms of trade shock or lower import prices for Chinese goods, though the net effect would depend on how big the slowdown is.

Central bankers from around the world flew into Jackson Hole this week to attend what has become the globe's premier economic gathering, the annual symposium in Grand Teton National Park.

The panel Campos Neto spoke on discussed monetary transmission, or exactly how much effect interest rate movements have on economic activity.

His remarks followed recent communication efforts by rate-setting members of the Brazilian central bank to emphasize that they remain united, considering all options for the upcoming Sept. 17-18 policy decision including a rate increase if necessary.

Campos Neto and other central bank directors have highlighted that there is no set guidance for the future, a stance they described as data-dependent.

In July, policymakers kept the Selic benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.5% for the second consecutive time but toughened their rhetoric, citing the need for "even greater caution" and "diligent monitoring of inflation conditioning factors."

Annual inflation reached 4.5% in July, drifting further away from the 3% official target, which has a tolerance band of 1.5 percentage points in either direction.

Interest rate futures are pricing an over 80% chance of a rate hike next month, which, if confirmed, would occur as the U.S. Fed readies monetary loosening.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 12:04 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBrazil’s Campos Neto says markets perceiving less monetary intervention

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,138.00-394.00
    Chennai
    72,567.00-1,323.00
    Delhi
    72,710.00-178.00
    Kolkata
    73,138.00-537.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue