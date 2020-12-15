Breaching of 13300-13400 may trigger more downside for Nifty: Manish Hathiramani

Indian markets traded weak today, tracking lower Asian peers as fears of further covid restrictions in some other countries weighed on market sentiment. At day's low, the Sensex fell over 400 points to 45,841 while Nifty slid below 13,450. But markets had pared some early losses and Nifty traded near 13,500 in noon trade.

Investors locked in gains after amid the strong rally in Indian markets. Including Monday's session, Sensex and Nifty had hit record highs in 16 of 24 past sessions. Boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a nascent economic recovery in the country, Indian shares have posted six straight weeks of gains.

"The Nifty is at the midpoint of the resistance patch which is in between 13400 and 13700. We have been in this range for over a week now as this is a decisive point for the index and can pose a threat to the upward direction of the market should there be a U-turn from the current juncture. The breaking of 13300-13400 could be a dicey situation to be in," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, on today's market fall.

Government data released after market hours on Monday showed November's annual retail inflation eased to 6.93% after holding above 7% for two straight months.

"CPI inflation for November at 6.93 %, particularly the dip in food inflation, came as a pleasant surprise. This is a big relief for the bond market too. Markets, driven by liquidity ( FII investment in December has crossed ₹30000 crores) is ignoring all negative news like spike in infections in US and increasing lockdowns in parts of Europe. But in India positive news regarding Covid continues. Remain invested in high quality large-caps and continue with SIPs. Also, some profit booking may be considered," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

