Breaching of 13300-13400 may trigger more downside for Nifty: Manish Hathiramani

"The Nifty is at the midpoint of the resistance patch which is in between 13400 and 13700. We have been in this range for over a week now as this is a decisive point for the index and can pose a threat to the upward direction of the market should there be a U-turn from the current juncture. The breaking of 13300-13400 could be a dicey situation to be in," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, on today's market fall.