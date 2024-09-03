Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
- Breaking stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Deep Energy, Munjal Auto, ISFT, Cybertech Systems, and Dhunseri Investments
Breaking stocks to buy or sell: Despite mixed trends in the Asian stock markets and a retreat in the European stock market from the record high, the Indian stock market extended its uptrend for the 13th straight session. The Nifty 50 index finished 37 points higher at the 25,273 mark, the BSE Sensex went up 194 points and closed at 82,559, while the Bank Nifty index ended 71 points upward at 51,422. Cash market volumes on the NSE were low at ₹1.11 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended minorly in the negative even as the advance-decline ratio dipped to 0.98:1.