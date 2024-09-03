Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the overall Indian stock market trend is positive. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index is set to touch 25,550 to 25,600 in the near term as it has made strong support at 24,900. Bagadia said one should maintain a buy-on-dips strategy until the 50-stock index is sustained above the psychological 25,000 mark. He said Bank Nifty may trade sideways in the 51,000 to 52,000 range. A bullish or bearish trend on Bank Nifty can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range.

"The Nifty 50 index has made a strong base at 24,900, and the 50-stock index is set to touch 25,550 to 25,600 in the near term. The overall trend on Dalal Street may remain positive till the frontline index sustains above the 25,000 mark," said Sumeet Bagadia. He advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Deep Energy, Munjal Auto, ISFT, Cybertech Systems, and Dhunseri Investments.

Stocks to buy today 1] Deep Energy: Buy at ₹259.40, target ₹273, stop loss ₹250;

2] Munjal Auto: Buy at ₹124, target ₹131.50, stop loss ₹119.50;

3] ISFT: Buy at ₹175.16, target ₹184, stop loss ₹168;

4] Cybertech Systems: Buy at ₹288.10, target ₹307, stop loss ₹281; and

5] Dhunseri Investments: Buy at ₹1771.80, target ₹1865, stop loss ₹1710.