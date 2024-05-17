Breakout stock: JSW Infra share price jumps over 5% amid heavy volumes, may see 26% more upside. Check target price
JSW Infra shares have rallied 15% in the past one month and more than 23% in three months. The stock is up over 30% year-to-date (YTD).
JSW Infrastructure share price jumped nearly 6% on Friday amid heavy volumes and buying interest in the stock. JSW Infra shares rallied as much as 5.9% to a high of ₹274.50 apiece on the BSE.
