Breakout stock: RailTel share price jumps 8% amid heavy volumes. Should you buy the railway PSU stock?

RailTel share price jumped over 8% on Wednesday driven by robust trading volumes and a technical breakout, with analysts forecasting further upside for the railway PSU stock.
RailTel Corporation of India share price rallied as much as 8.77% to ₹354.40 apiece on the BSE. Trading activity was significantly higher than usual, with approximately 1 crore RailTel shares changing hands on May 14 — well above the one-week average volume of 31 lakh shares.
Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has maintained RailTel as its ‘Pick of the Month’, highlighting that railway stocks are beginning to gain traction after a prolonged period of underperformance. The firm noted that RailTel has given a technical breakout on the daily chart, suggesting renewed bullish momentum.
RailTel Corporation of India share price has confirmed a range breakout from the falling trend line above ₹340 mark.
“We are also witnessing a breakout in daily RSI above 60 level which indicates fresh momentum. Based on the above signals, a buy is advised in the ₹344 - 336 zone with a target of ₹390 and stop loss at ₹315,” Anand Rathi said in a note.
RailTel share price target of ₹390 apiece implies an upside potential of nearly 20% from Tuesday’s closing price.
RailTel share price has gained 20% over the past month, reflecting renewed investor interest. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the PSU stock is down 14%, and it has declined 10% over the past one year.
Despite this short-term underperformance, the railway PSU stock has delivered multibagger returns, rallying 186% in the last two years and 265% over a three-year period.
At 2:45 PM, RailTel share price was trading 8.67% higher at ₹354.05 apiece on the BSE.
