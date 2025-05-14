Mint Market
Breakout stock: RailTel share price jumps 8% amid heavy volumes. Should you buy the railway PSU stock?

RailTel share price has gained 20% over the past month, reflecting renewed investor interest. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the railway PSU stock is down 14%, and it has declined 10% over the past one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published14 May 2025, 02:47 PM IST
RailTel share price has delivered multibagger returns of 186% in the last two years and 265% over a three-year period.

RailTel share price jumped over 8% on Wednesday driven by robust trading volumes and a technical breakout, with analysts forecasting further upside for the railway PSU stock.

RailTel Corporation of India share price rallied as much as 8.77% to 354.40 apiece on the BSE. Trading activity was significantly higher than usual, with approximately 1 crore RailTel shares changing hands on May 14 — well above the one-week average volume of 31 lakh shares.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has maintained RailTel as its ‘Pick of the Month’, highlighting that railway stocks are beginning to gain traction after a prolonged period of underperformance. The firm noted that RailTel has given a technical breakout on the daily chart, suggesting renewed bullish momentum.

Stock to buy

RailTel Corporation of India share price has confirmed a range breakout from the falling trend line above 340 mark.

“We are also witnessing a breakout in daily RSI above 60 level which indicates fresh momentum. Based on the above signals, a buy is advised in the 344 - 336 zone with a target of 390 and stop loss at 315,” Anand Rathi said in a note.

RailTel share price target of 390 apiece implies an upside potential of nearly 20% from Tuesday’s closing price.

RailTel Share Price Performance

RailTel share price has gained 20% over the past month, reflecting renewed investor interest. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the PSU stock is down 14%, and it has declined 10% over the past one year. 

Despite this short-term underperformance, the railway PSU stock has delivered multibagger returns, rallying 186% in the last two years and 265% over a three-year period.

At 2:45 PM, RailTel share price was trading 8.67% higher at 354.05 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
