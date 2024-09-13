One sector, three breakout stocks. Can you take the bull by the horns? | Stock Market News

One sector, three breakout stocks. Can you take the bull by the horns?
Summary
- Trading trends can provide more low-risk, high-reward opportunities than simply chasing the flavour of the month.
While the market is trending bullish, sector rotation is keeping traders on their toes as they look to catch high-flying stocks. But rather than chasing the latest movers, I believe in trading the trend—a strategy that can offer low-risk, high-reward opportunities. One sector that stands out amid this bullish momentum is digital.