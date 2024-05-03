Breakout stocks: OIL, JSL to Raymond — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five stocks to buy today — May 3
Breakout stocks today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five stocks to buy today — Zydus Lifesciences, Raymond, JSL, OIL, and Century Ply
Breakout stocks today: After trading sideways to positive throughout Thursday, the Indian stock market extended its gains from yesterday in the early morning session. The Nifty 50 index finally breached 22,700, above its previous record high of 22,783, and climbed to a new peak of 22,794. After ending lower on Thursday, the Bank Nifty index regained the upside momentum, shot up over 0.60 percent in morning deals, and came close to its existing high of 49,974 when it touched an intraday high of 49,607. The BSE Sensex regained the psychological 75K peak, touched an intraday high of 75,095 mark, and was missed by a whisker to breach its existing high of 75,124. The Indian stock market witnessed a participatory rally on Friday as the broad market also extended its Thursday gains. The small-cap index surged to 0.30 percent and climbed to a new peak of 47,678, while the mid-cap index shot up around 0.50 percent and hit a new high of 42,760.
