Can these three breakout stocks help you beat the stock market selloff?

For further context, the price movement aligns with the Fibonacci time zone, specifically the 161-week cycle. Fibonacci time zones are a time-based indicator used by traders to identify where highs and lows may potentially develop in the future. They are based on the idea that time, like price, moves in natural patterns. The 161-week cycle is often seen as a key turning point in long-term trends. In this case, the stock’s breakout coincides with the completion of this cycle, suggesting strong potential for further price appreciation.